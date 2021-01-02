Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Lampley leads Sam Houston St. past Nicholls St. 84-81

The Associated Press

THIBODAUX, La.

Demarkus Lampley had a career-high 27 points as Sam Houston State narrowly beat Nicholls State 84-81 on Saturday.

Lampley made 7 of 10 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

The game marked the first Southland Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Jarren Cook had 16 points for Sam Houston State (7-5), which won its fourth straight game. Tristan Ikpe added 10 points and eight rebounds. Donte Powers had seven rebounds.

Zach Nutall, who led the Bearkats in scoring entering the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only six points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Kevin Johnson had 17 points for the Colonels (2-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Buford added 15 points. Ty Gordon had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Kelly scores 27 to lift Albany (NY) past Vermont 63-62

January 02, 2021 8:05 PM

College Sports

Clay Helton and USC land big commitment from top recruit Korey Foreman

College Sports

Michigan wants to sign Jim Harbaugh to extension; ball is in coach’s court now

Sports

Etienne takes over, Wichita St. upends Ole Miss 83-79

January 02, 2021 8:01 PM

Sports

Turner score 20, Bowling Green defeats Northern Illinois

January 02, 2021 7:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service