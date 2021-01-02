Bergersen carries Cent. Arkansas past McNeese St. 81-67

Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
LAKE CHARLES, La.

Rylan Bergersen had 18 points as Central Arkansas ended its seven-game road losing streak, getting past McNeese State 81-67 on Saturday.

DeAndre Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bears, and Khaleem Bennett chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

Jared Chatham had 13 points for Central Arkansas (2-7, 1-0 Southland Conference).

Dru Kuxhausen had 22 points for the Cowboys (6-4, 0-1). Braelon Bush added 12 points. A.J. Lawson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

