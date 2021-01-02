Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Davis scores 26 to lift Navy past Bucknell 78-69

The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Cam Davis had 26 points as Navy beat Bucknell 78-69 on Saturday in a Patriot League opening game for both teams.

Richard Njoku had 13 points and seven rebounds for Navy (4-1, 1-0). Daniel Deaver added 10 points. Greg Summers had eight points and 11 rebounds.

John Carter Jr., the Midshipmen’s second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot in eight attempts.

Andrew Funk had 16 points for the Bison (0-1, 0-1). Xander Rice added 13 points. Walter Ellis had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

No. 10 Iowa wins 77-75 as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers

January 02, 2021 3:44 PM

Sports

Hammond scores 23 to carry Niagara past Marist 86-72

January 02, 2021 3:42 PM

Sports

Rollins scores 20 to lead Toledo over Western Michigan

January 02, 2021 3:42 PM

Health News

Browns facing win-and-in scenario against rival Steelers

January 02, 2021 3:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service