Jones, UNC-Asheville host Presbyterian

Presbyterian (3-3, 1-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (4-5, 3-1)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rayshon Harrison and Presbyterian will take on Tajion Jones and UNC-Asheville. The freshman Harrison has scored 23 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Jones, a senior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.ROBUST RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He's also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: UNC-Asheville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. UNC-Asheville has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three games while Presbyterian has assists on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is rated first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

