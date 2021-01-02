Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Ranked teams meet as No. 21 Minnesota hosts No. 25 Ohio State

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS

No. 25 Ohio State (8-2, 2-2) vs. No. 21 Minnesota (9-2, 2-2)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 25 Ohio State visits No. 21 Minnesota in a Big Ten showdown. Ohio State has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Minnesota has won two of its four games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 57 percent of all Buckeyes points over the team's last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 9-0 when they score at least 67 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Buckeyes are 6-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Minnesota has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 86.4 points while giving up 71.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Gophers have averaged 28.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

