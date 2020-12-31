Radford looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Radford (4-5, 3-0) vs. Presbyterian (2-3, 0-1)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Presbyterian. Radford has won by an average of 8 points in its last nine wins over the Blue Hose. Presbyterian's last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 65-64 win.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Rayshon Harrison has averaged 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack has complemented Harrison and is maintaining an average of 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah'Mir Ali, who is averaging 9.6 points.ACCURATE ALI: Ali has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He's also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has an assist on 29 of 74 field goals (39.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Radford has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is rated first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

