King scores 22 to lift E. Kentucky past E. Illinois 69-61

RICHMOND, Ky.

Tre King had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Green Jr. had five steals for Eastern Kentucky (8-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Curt Lewis added six rebounds. Tariq Balogun had two points and five blocks.

George Dixon had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (3-5, 0-1). Sammy Friday IV added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

