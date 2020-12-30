Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

McNeese State beats Champion Christian College 91-76

The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La.

A.J. Lawson had 24 points as McNeese State beat Champion Christian College 91-76 on Wednesday night.

Carlos Rosario had 19 points and nine rebounds for McNeese State (6-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Collin Warren added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 24 points for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added 17 points and Xavier Legington had 16.

McNeese State also defeated Champion Christian College 94-36 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Staton-McCray, Parks lead Samford past VMI 84-71

December 30, 2020 10:19 PM

Sports

Golden scores 22 to lead Richmond over Davidson 80-74

December 30, 2020 10:15 PM

Sports

Late shot helps La Salle get first win at Dayton in 21 years

December 30, 2020 10:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service