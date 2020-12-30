Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Pacers for division matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Cleveland in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Indiana finished 8-7 in Central Division play and 25-11 at home a season ago. The Pacers averaged 25.9 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 4-10 in Central Division play during the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (foot), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (calf).