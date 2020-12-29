Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

McNeese State beats Champion Christian College 94-36

The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La.

Jeremy Harrell had 16 points as McNeese State easily defeated Champion Christian College 94-36 on Tuesday night.

Collin Warren and Chris Orlina added 15 points each for McNeese State (5-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Warren also had seven rebounds. Carlos Rosario had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Braylon Hawkins had 17 points for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Abilene Christian routs Dallas Christian 82-44

December 29, 2020 9:52 PM

Sports

Miguel hits game-winning 3; Kansas State beats Omaha 60-58

December 29, 2020 9:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service