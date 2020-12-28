Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Rookie of the Year Morant wheeled off with ankle injury

The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) as Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) sets a screen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
NEW YORK

Rookie of the Year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.

Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward's foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Grizzlies announced he would not return to the game.

Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.

