NJIT seeks revenge on Vermont

The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt.

NJIT (1-2, 0-1) vs. Vermont (2-1, 2-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT seeks revenge on Vermont after dropping the first matchup in Burlington. The teams last met on Dec. 27, when the Catamounts outshot NJIT 55.9 percent to 36.1 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 14-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Vermont has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Stef Smith, Justin Mazzulla, Ben Shungu and Bailey Patella have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Catamounts scoring this season.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both NJIT and Vermont are ranked atop the America East when it comes to scoring. The Highlanders are ranked second in the conference with 73 points per game while the Catamounts are second with 73 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

