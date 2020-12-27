Phoenix Suns visit the Kings for division matchup

Phoenix Suns (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces Sacramento for a Pacific Division matchup.

Sacramento went 8-5 in Pacific Division play and 16-19 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 37.8 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 6-9 in Pacific Division games and 17-17 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Suns shot 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Phoenix square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 106-103 on Dec. 26. De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento to the victory with 24 points, seven assists and two blocks.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (back).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (quad), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).