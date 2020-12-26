Los Angeles and Dallas meet for conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (0-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 27-9 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 116.3 points per game last season, 20.8 on free throws and 37.3 from beyond the arc.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall and 27-20 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks averaged 117 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).