Trice, No. 9 Wisconsin beat No. 12 Michigan State 85-76

Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, and Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) leap for the tip during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Wisconsin won 85-76. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) AP

D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to a 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.

Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) trailed by two points before Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.

Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn’t get much help from his teammates offensively. Aaron Henry was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, but he was 5 of 13 from the field for 12 points.

No. 19 MICHIGAN 80, NEBRASKA 69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 20 points and Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska.

Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 but stunned Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer. Wagner close it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.

Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens’ free throws with 6:20 left.

The Wolverines countered with a 7-2 spurt, going up 71-62 on Eli Brooks’ fast-break layup with 4:45 remaining. Nebraska didn’t get closer than six the rest of the way.