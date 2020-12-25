Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Indiana Pacers to square off against the Chicago Bulls in division play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (1-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Chicago for a Central Division matchup Saturday.

Chicago went 7-9 in Central Division games and 14-20 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Bulls averaged 106.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.9 last season.

Indiana went 45-28 overall and 8-7 in Central Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 17.3 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).

Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

  Comments  

Sports

San Antonio and Toronto meet for cross-conference matchup

December 25, 2020 2:22 AM

Sports

Orlando Magic visit the Wizards for division matchup

December 25, 2020 2:22 AM

Sports

New York set to play division foe Philadelphia

December 25, 2020 2:22 AM

Sports

Memphis faces Atlanta following Morant’s 44-point game

December 25, 2020 2:22 AM

Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers to visit the Detroit Pistons in division play

December 25, 2020 2:22 AM

Sports

Charlotte hosts Oklahoma City after Rozier’s 42-point game

December 25, 2020 2:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service