UC San Diego goes up against Saint Katherine College

Saint Katherine College vs. UC San Diego (1-0)

RIMAC, San Diego; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC San Diego Tritons are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. The teams last went at it on Dec. 22, when the Tritons outshot Saint Katherine College 41.3 percent to 34.3 percent and hit 11 more free throws en route to a 26-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: .

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25