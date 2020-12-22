Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

UC San Diego routs Saint Katherine College 77-51

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Jake Killingsworth posted 15 points and UC San Diego opened its season with a 77-51 victory over NAIA-member Saint Katherine College on Tuesday night.

Gabe Hadley added 14 points for UC San Diego (1-0), which moved up from Division II and will open its Big West Conference schedule at Cal Poly on Jan. 1.

Bryce Pope chipped in 11 points for the Tritons. Toni Rocak had 10 points.

D’angelo Fields had 13 points for the Firebirds. Darius Jackson added 11 points. Jesus Hernandez Jr had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

