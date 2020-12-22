Tilmon’s 3-point play rallies No. 14 Missouri past Bradley

Missouri teammates surround Jeremiah Tilmon, center, after he scored in winning point in the final second of their victory over Bradley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted No. 14 Missouri over Bradley 54-53 on Tuesday night.

Down eight with under four minutes to go, Missouri (6-0) went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:33 to spoil Bradley's upset bid in dramatic fashion.

On the Tigers’ final possession, Xavier Pinson found Tilmon in the post on the left block. With time ticking down, Tilmon power-dribbled to the basket and forced a foul from Elijah Childs, finishing through the contact and earning a trip to the free throw line to win the game.

Tilmon sank the foul shot, and Mitchell Smith swatted away two inbounds passes by the Braves (6-3) to clinch it.

The decisive bucket capped a strong second half for Tilmon. The big man from East St. Louis, Illinois, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds after having just one point and three rebounds at halftime.