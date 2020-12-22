Georgia moves to 7-0, beats Northeastern 76-58

Andrew Garcia scored 15 points, Toumani Camara had 13 and Georgia pulled away in the second half for a 76-58 victory over Northeastern on Tuesday night to remain undefeated.

Georgia (7-0) outscored Northeastern 44-13 in the second half.

Garcia was 6 of 8 from the floor. Camara scored 12 points in the second half and finished with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

P.J. Horne added 11 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 10 for the Bulldogs, who shot 51% overall and scored 25 points off 20 Northeastern turnovers.

Northeastern (1-4) started on a 15-5 run and built a 45-32 halftime advantage. Georgia opened the second half on a 25-5 tear and led 57-50 with 8:16 remaining.

Tyson Walker had 19 points and six assists to lead Northeastern. Jahmyl Telfort, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Boucherville, Quebec, scored all 15 of his points in the first half.

The Huskies made 9 of 13 3-pointers and shot 59% (17 of 29) in the first half, but just 17% (5 of 30) in the second.

Georgia's next scheduled game is against visiting Mississippi State on Dec. 30 to open Southeastern Conference play. Northeastern starts its Colonial Athletic Association schedule at home on Jan. 2 against Elon.