Tulsa squares off against Southwestern Christian

Southwestern Christian vs. Tulsa (3-3)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Southwestern Christian. Tulsa is coming off a 56-49 win over Memphis in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Rey Idowu and Darien Jackson have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.MIGHTY MACHADO JR.: Luiz Machado Jr. has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa went 8-5 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Golden Hurricane put up 73.6 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25