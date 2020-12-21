Belibi dunks, top-ranked Stanford outlasts No. 10 UCLA 61-49

UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere, left, shoots over Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Francesca Belibi dunked again and scored 15 points, and No. 1 Stanford survived its closest game of the season, beating 10th-ranked UCLA 61-49 on Monday to remain undefeated.

Belibi dunked early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a collegiate game since former Baylor star Brittney Griner in 2013. Belibi added seven rebounds.

Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Kiana Williams had 10 points.

Michaela Onyenwere finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Bessoir, a freshman from Germany, added 15 points for the Bruins (5-2, 3-2).

NO. 8 OREGON 69, WASHINGTON STATE 65

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Oregon hung on to beat Washington State, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.

Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12), which has the longest winning streak in program history.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points for Washington State (3-1, 2-1), which came in following its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season.

NO. 11 ARKANSAS 86, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 52

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and Erynn Barnum came off the bench to add 13 points and 10 rebounds as Arkansas (9-1) extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Razorbacks leading scorer Chelsea Dungee (18.9 points per game) sat out with a sore knee from a collision in Saturday’s win over Little Rock.

Kaila Walker led the Golden Lions (1-4) with 15 points and Khadijah Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 23 GONZAGA 87, NORTH ALABAMA 57

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth combined for 28 points and 22 rebounds to lead Gonzaga past North Alabama for a two-game sweep in the Holiday Hoops Classic.

LeeAnne Wirth was 6 of 9 with 12 rebounds and four assists, and Jenn Wirth was 7 of 9 with 10 boards. Jill Townsend also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-2) and Melody Kempton added 10.

Jaila Roberts scored 15 points for the Lions (1-7).