Draine leads Southern Miss past Louisiana-Monroe 60-47

The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

LaDavius Draine posted 17 points as Southern Miss topped Louisiana-Monroe 60-47 on Saturday. Tae Hardy added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, and Jaron Pierre Jr. chipped in 8 points.

Russell Harrison had 9 points for the Warhawks (2-4).

Southern Miss (3-3) faces Loyola (LA) at home next Monday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Louisiana Tech at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

