Milwaukee (2-1, 1-0) vs. Green Bay (0-5, 0-1)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Milwaukee after dropping the first matchup in Green Bay. The teams last played each other on Dec. 19, when the Panthers shot 47.2 percent from the field while holding Green Bay's shooters to just 39.1 percent on their way to a 68-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to account for 42 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lucas has accounted for 47 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. Lucas has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay has averaged only 67 points per game over its last five games. The Phoenix are giving up 84.8 points per game over that stretch.

