Stony Brook looks for road win vs Binghamton

Stony Brook (3-4, 1-0) vs. Binghamton (0-4, 0-1)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its third straight win over Binghamton at Events Center. Binghamton's last win at home against the Seawolves came on Feb. 15, 2018.

STEPPING UP: Brenton Mills has averaged 14.5 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearcats. George Tinsley has complemented Mills and is putting up 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Frankie Policelli, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.FRANKIE IS A FORCE: Policelli has connected on 40.9 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 35 over the last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Binghamton has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 73.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seawolves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has an assist on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among America East teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25