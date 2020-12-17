Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Bailey, Tar Heels women cruise past No. 18 Orange 92-68

The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Janelle Bailey scored 25 points and North Carolina ran away from No. 18 Syracuse 92-68 on Thursday night.

Petra Holesinska added 21 points for the Tar Heels (6-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost their first two league games on the road by a total of seven points. Deja Kelly scored 22 points and had eight assists.

Emily Engstler scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points and 13 boards, her first double-double, for the Orange (4-1, 1-1). Kiara Fisher also had 11 points, a career high as the Syracuse bench played extensive minutes.

North Carolina outscored Syracuse 21-9 in the first period and 24-15 in the third to control the game.

Bailey scored the first six points of the game as the Tar Heels led 9-0. When Alyssa Ustby hit her second third, the lead was 12 and Syracuse was never within single digits the rest of the way.

The Orange went 3 of 18 from the field (17%) in the first quarter and never really found their shooting touch. They finished 9 of 36 from 3-point range (25%) and finished the game shooting 29%.

For the first time this season, North Carolina's bench was outscored, 35-26. Syracuse was only allowing 52 points so far this season but the Tar Heels went over 90 for the fifth time.

