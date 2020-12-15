No. 10 Tennessee smothers Appalachian State in 79-38 win

Appalachian State guard Adrian Delph (20) tries to move past Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP) AP

Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display Tuesday night in a 79-38 victory over Appalachian State.

The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.

Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.

John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0), which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

No. 12 WISCONSIN 77, LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 63

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice each scored 17 points as Wisconsin used sizzling 3-point shooting to beat Loyola of Chicago.

Wisconsin (5-1) went 10 of 18 from beyond the arc and made four of those long-range attempts during a 19-2 run that helped the Badgers build an 18-point advantage in the second half.

The game was set up just two days earlier after both teams had scheduled Wednesday matchups scrapped due to the pandemic. It was the first meeting between the programs since 1998.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Jonathan Davis added 12 as Wisconsin earned its 13th straight home victory.

Cameron Krutwig scored 19 for Loyola (3-1).

No. 13 ILLINOIS 92, MINNESOTA 65

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead Illinois past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.

The previous high for Cockburn was 26 points against North Carolina A&T last December. He became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley had 33 and 15 for Kansas State in 22 minutes versus Iowa State in January 2008, according to STATS.

Marcus Carr had 16 points for Minnesota (6-1). Carr, the team's leading scorer, was just 3 of 13 from the field.

Illinois shot 53% from the field to 28% for the Gophers.

No. 15 FLORIDA STATE 74, GEORGIA TECH 61

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman guard Scottie Barnes had 16 points and six rebounds, and Florida State pulled away midway through the second half to beat Georgia Tech.

M.J. Walker scored 14 points and Balsa Koprivica added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Seminoles (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had five scorers in double figures.

Michael Devoe had 21 points for Georgia Tech (2-3, 0-1), which used a 15-0 run to get back into the game in the second half. But the Seminoles never relinquished their lead.

Florida State shot 53% from the floor and 8 for 17 (47%) from 3-point range.

VIRGINIA TECH 66, No. 24 CLEMSON 60

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat Clemson in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for the Hokies (5-1), who won their league opener for the fifth time in six seasons. Virginia Tech was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds.

Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1) with 18 points. He hit five 3-pointers.