Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler scores past Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) AP

Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday.

Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.

The Broncos (5-8) sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 283 yards in the loss for the Panthers (4-9), who have lost seven of their last eight.

Mike Davis' second touchdown run of the game with with 3:26 left cut Denver's lead to 32-25 and the Panthers lined up for an apparent onside kick.

But instead, Joey Slye squib-kicked the ball down the field and Carolina pinned Denver at the 7. They forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:48 left in the game — plenty of time to pull out a victory.

But the Broncos held when Curtis Samuel was tackled well short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-8 pass play underneath the coverage.

Hamler, the team’s second-round draft pick, twice beat veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas for touchdowns.

The Broncos took advantage of a big special teams play and some costly Carolina penalties to take a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Spencer, activated from reserve/COVID-19 list this week, gave the Broncos an early 6-0 lead when he received a punt, sidestepped one tackler and raced 83 yards for a touchdown.

The Panthers took a 7-6 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Davis, but two defensive penalties on the ensuing drive proved costly. Brian Burns was flagged for roughing the passer on a third-down incompletion and linebacker Jermaine Carter penalized for taunting after a run stop near the goal line setting up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Vannett for the 13-7 lead.

CHINN DOES IT AGAIN

Panthers rookie linebacker Jeremy Chinn, who had two fumble returns for touchdowns in Carolina's 28-27 loss to the Vikings, came up with another big play, sacking Lock and stripping him him of the ball. Efe Obada snatched the loose ball and returned it to the Denver 3, setting up a TD run by Davis.

INJURIES

Broncos: Reserve cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field in the first quarter after a non-contact injury to his left knee and did not return. Dawson was rushing the quarterback when he tried to stop and make a cut, only to have his leg buckle. ... TE Noah Fant left in the second quarter with an illness and did not return.

Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffrey missed his 10th game this season with an injury.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host the Bills on Saturday.

Panthers: Travel to face the Packers on Saturday night.