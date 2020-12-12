Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Millner Jr. lifts Toledo past Kansas City 64-57

The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio

Setric Millner Jr. recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Toledo to a 64-57 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Marreon Jackson had 16 points for Toledo (4-3). Ryan Rollins added 14 points. Keshaun Saunders had 10 points.

Brandon McKissic had 21 points for the Roos (2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josiah Allick added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Youngblood leads Kennesaw State past Dalton State 72-62

December 12, 2020 4:35 PM

Sports

Gill scores 15 to lift La Salle past Drexel 58-48

December 12, 2020 4:33 PM

Sports

High Point looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

December 12, 2020 4:31 PM

Sports

Jackson scores 19 to lead Akron over Cedarville 97-49

December 12, 2020 4:31 PM

Sports

Kenic leads Chattanooga over North Georgia 81-63

December 12, 2020 4:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service