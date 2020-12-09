Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
James carries Jacksonville past Florida National 78-69

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Dontarius James tied his career high with 23 points as Jacksonville defeated Florida National 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Diante Wood had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville (4-2). Mo Arnold added seven rebounds.

Jose Benitez had 17 points for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Santos had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

