No. 13 Wisconsin tops Rhode Island in game added 2 days ago

Rhode Island's Fatts Russell tries to steal the ball from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 73-62. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw Friday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

NO. 19 RICHMOND 78, NORTHERN IOWA 68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15, and Trae Berhow 13.