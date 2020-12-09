Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Onyenwere reaches milestone, No. 11 UCLA women beat UCSB

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere added 17 points to reach 1,500 in her career and No. 11 UCLA beat UC Santa Barbara 102-45 on Wednesday.

Onyenwere became the 19th player in program history to reach the mark.

Chantel Horvat had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (3-1), which plays crosstown rival USC on Sunday. Natalie Chou scored 14 points, and Lauryn Miller added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Bruins made all 14 of their free throws while Santa Barbara was 10 of 20.

Horvat and Chou, each scored 11 points in the first half to help UCLA that a 56-24 lead.

Danae Miller scored 16 points and Doris Jones added 11 for Santa Barbara (0-1).

