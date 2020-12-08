Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

McCray leads Portland St. over Northwest University 88-48

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Amari McCray had 11 points as Portland State easily defeated Northwest University 88-48 on Tuesday night.

Paris Dawson had 11 points for Portland State (1-1). Charles Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. James Scott had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Dejwan Walker had nine points for the Eagles, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Outfielder Brian O’Grady agrees to deal with Padres

December 08, 2020 11:26 PM

Sports

Evan Mobley’s double-double leads USC over UC Irvine 91-56

December 08, 2020 11:15 PM

Sports

Brown carries Weber St. over Westminster (UT) 85-73

December 08, 2020 11:14 PM

Sports

Maxwell scores 34 to help Utah women beat No. 15 Oregon St.

December 08, 2020 11:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service