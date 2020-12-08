Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Mount St Mary’s beats St Francis (Pa) 75-57

The Associated Press

EMMITSBURG, Md.

Mezie Offurum posted 19 points and eight rebounds, and Damian Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists as Mount St. Mary's defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Jalen Gibbs had 13 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary's (2-3). Nana Opoku added six points and five blocks.

Mark Flagg had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash (1-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

