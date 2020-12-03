Air Force runs over Utah State 35-7 behind Daniels

Haaziq Daniels had the longest touchdown pass of his career and one of four Air Force rushing touchdowns and the Falcons dominated Utah State 35-7 on Thursday night.

Haazig hooked up with Ben Peterson for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. For Peterson it was also the longest reception of his career.

Daniels' 37-yard rushing touchdown just 52 seconds before halftime was the backbreaker for Air Force as it capped a 99-yard drive.

Matthew Murla capped a 71-yard drive — the shortest of the night for the Falcons — with a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter and Brad Roberts bulled in from 15-yards out to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Kadin Remsberg's 21-yard run tied the game late in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley's 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Nathan put Utah State on top midway through the first quarter.

Air Force (3-2, 2-2 Mountain West Conference), rushed for 334 yards and had 127 on the ground. Remsberg piled up 107 yards and Roberts had 98.

Utah State (1-4, 1-4) was held to 232 yards. Peasley passed for 123 yards and ran for 53.