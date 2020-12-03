Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Texas prep football player attacks referee

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas

A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats' kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

The Citadel defeats NC A&T 78-70

December 03, 2020 10:05 PM

Sports

Kinsey scores 31 to carry Marshall past Wright St. 80-64

December 03, 2020 9:55 PM

Sports

UCLA routs Seattle 78-52 in delayed home opener

December 03, 2020 9:51 PM

Sports

Wilkins, Hemphill lift Drake over Omaha 87-66

December 03, 2020 9:43 PM

Sports

Ledoux carries Louisiana Tech past Louisiana-Monroe 78-62

December 03, 2020 9:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service