Drexel, Quinnipiac meet in Uncasville

Quinnipiac (1-1) vs. Drexel (1-1)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Springfield , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and Drexel are set to square off in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Dec. 2, when the Dragons outshot Quinnipiac 42.4 percent to 34.1 percent and made six more 3-pointers on their way to an 18-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Drexel's Camren Wynter, Zach Walton and James Butler have collectively scored 62 percent of all Dragons points this season.CLUTCH CAMREN: Wynter has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Quinnipiac's Jacob Rigoni has attempted 12 3-pointers and has connected on 25 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Dragons have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.

