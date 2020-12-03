Holt lifts UT-Martin over Evansville 93-87 in 2OT

Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
MARTIN, Tenn.

Eden Holt had 24 points as UT Martin beat Evansville 93-87 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Holt shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. Cameron Holden had 16 points and eight rebounds for UT Martin (1-0). Jaron Williams added 11 points. Eman Sertovic had 10 points.

Noah Frederking had 22 points for the Purple Aces (0-3). Shamar Givance added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jax Levitch had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

