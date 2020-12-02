Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Barcello scores 20 to carry BYU past St. John’s 74-68

The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Alex Barcello scored 20 points and Gideon George had 13 points and 15 rebounds to help BYU beat St. John's 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Averette added 12 points and Trevin Knell had 11 points for BYU (4-1).

Julian Champagnie had 25 points for the Red Storm (3-1). Isaih Moore added 11 points and Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

