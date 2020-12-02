Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
No. 23 Ohio St pulls away, routs Morehead State 77-44

By STEVE HELWAGEN Associated Press

Ohio State guard Eugene Brown dunks against Morehead State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Ohio State won 77-44.
Ohio State guard Eugene Brown dunks against Morehead State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Ohio State won 77-44. Paul Vernon AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio

E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and No. 23 Ohio State pulled away from Morehead State for a 77-44 win on Wednesday.

Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State (3-0). Kyle Young collected 10 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Ahrens finished with nine points.

DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State (1-3), which shot a dismal 25% from the floor. Skyelar Potter had 11.

Ohio State led 37-27 at the break. Young, a 6-foot-8 power forward, made it 54-37 with his fifth career 3-pointer midway through the second half, and the Buckeyes took off from there.

Young added a dunk in transition off a Washington pass, and Washington hit a 3 as Ohio State went up 65-42 with 5:04 left. The lead ballooned to as many as 32 points as Ahrens hit a trio of 3-pointers and Washington made one for a 77-42 lead with just over a minute left.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The Eagles hung with Ohio State for about 27 minutes before falling back. They'll find the going easier when they dive into Ohio Valley Conference play next week.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are showing progress as they tune up for their first road game and first real test at Notre Dame as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next week.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: Visits Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

Ohio State: Hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.

