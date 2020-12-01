Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Arms scores 14 to carry Winthrop over UNC-Greensboro 75-67

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Chandler Vaudrin had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Adonis Arms also scored 14 points to lift Winthrop to a 75-67 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night.

Kelton Talford added 12 points, and Micheal Anumba had six rebounds for Winthrop (1-0).

Isaiah Miller had 19 points for the Spartans (1-1). Hayden Koval added 17 points and three blocks, and Kaleb Hunter grabbed 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

