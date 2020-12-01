Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Pistons sign Sirvydis, make deals with 3 others official

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Pistons have signed Deividas Sirvydis, who played most recently for Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

The Pistons announced the move Tuesday night. They also officially confirmed their deals with Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson.

The 6-foot-8 Sirvydis, a Lithuania native, was picked in the second round of the 2019 draft. The Pistons acquired his rights in a trade with Dallas that year.

