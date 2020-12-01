Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LeTourneau 102-57

The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past LeTourneau 102-57 on Tuesday night.

Kensmil hit 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (1-0). DeAndre Heckard added 15 points and Roti Ware had 13 points.

John Argue had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Yellow Jackets.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69

December 01, 2020 9:11 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service