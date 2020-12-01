Minnesota United FC faces Sporting Kansas City following Molino’s 2-goal game

Minnesota United FC (9-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC faces Sporting Kansas City after Kevin Molino registered two goals against Colorado.

Sporting Kansas City is 11-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City is sixth in the Western Conference with 114 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game.

Minnesota United FC is 9-4-5 in Western Conference games. Minnesota United FC is fourth in the Western Conference with 45 goals led by Molino with nine.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City with four assists. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Molino has nine goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC so far this season. Robin Lod has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 7-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.3 assists, five shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Minnesota United FC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Matt Besler (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured).