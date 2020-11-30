Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Starks scores 20 to carry CS Northridge past Seattle 76-65

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

TJ Starks scored 20 points and Cal State Northridge beat Seattle 76-65 on Monday.

Lance Coleman II had 13 points for Cal State Northridge (2-1) and Amound Anderson added 12. Darius Brown II had eight assists, moving into seventh on the school career list, passing Troy Brown, who had 316 assists from 1984-88.

Darrion Trammell scored a career-high 25 points for the Redhawks (3-1). Riley Grigsby added 18 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

