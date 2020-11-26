Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Gordon scores 23 to carry Nicholls St. over UC Davis 101-93

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Ty Gordon had 23 points as Nicholls State defeated UC Davis 101-93 on Wednesday night.

Isaac Johnson had 18 points for Nicholls State (1-0). Jaylen Fornes added 18 points. Najee Garvin had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Ezra Manjon scored a career-high 25 points for the Aggies (0-1). Damion Squire scored a career-high 21 points. Kennedy Koehler had 11 points and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

6 Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in NZ

November 26, 2020 12:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service