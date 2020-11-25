Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32

The Associated Press

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

The Black Knights have won all 16 meetings with Merchant Marine. The game was closed to spectators.

Chris Mann had 14 points for Army (1-0). Kwabena Davis added 11 points. Nick Finke had seven rebounds.

Bryce Bristow had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mariners. James Walsh added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

McDay scores 15 to carry Ohio over Chicago St. 84-61

November 25, 2020 8:12 PM

Sports

Thompson scores 21 to lift Butler over W. Michigan 66-62

November 25, 2020 8:07 PM

Sports

Robinson leads Fresno St. over William Jessup 87-47

November 25, 2020 7:56 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service