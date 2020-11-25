Thompson scores 21 to lift Butler over W. Michigan 66-62

Aaron Thompson had a career-high 21 points as Butler defeated Western Michigan 66-62 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Thompson was 6 of 9 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Jair Bolden added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The lead changed hands six times in the second half with Butler going ahead for good on a Bolden 3-pointer that began a 10-2 run to go up 62-55 with just over 3 1/2 minutes remaining. WMU cut the lead to three with 48 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Rafael Cruz Jr. but didn't score again.

B.Artis White had 17 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Cruz added 14 points and Patrick Emilien had 11 points and eight rebounds.

A total of 1,500 fans were allowed inside 9,100-seat Hinkle Fieldhouse for the game

