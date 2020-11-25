Quinnipiac defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 84-66

Seth Pinkney and Savion Lewis scored 12 points apiece as Quinnipiac topped Fairleigh Dickinson 84-66 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Elias King, Jacob Rigoni and Tymu Chenery added 11 points apiece for the Bobcats. King also had nine rebounds.

Brandon Rush scored a career-high 21 points for the Knights. Elyjah Williams added 19 points. Pier-Olivier Racine had six points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25