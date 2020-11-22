Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Xavier welcomes Bradley in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Bradley (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier opens its season by hosting the Bradley Braves. Bradley went 23-11 last year and finished third in the MVC, while Xavier ended up 19-13 and finished seventh in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Bradley went 8-4 against programs outside its conference, while Xavier went 11-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

